Stories stones tell: Sangama dynasty inscription found in Kundapur

By Express News Service

UDUPI: An inscription that dates back to 1394 AD, was found near Kailkere area in Japthi village in Kundapur taluk on July 27. An enthusiast in the field of history and archeology, Rajeshwara Upadhyaya Kancharthi sighted this inscription that is said to have been written during the time of Harihara II (1342-1404 CE) who was an emperor of Vijayanagara Empire from the Sangama Dynasty.

A research student in the field of history and archeology, Shruthesh Acharya Moodubelle took the estampage of the inscription and read the content that is written in Kannada script. The inscription has both Kannada and Sanskrit languages. Giving details, Shruthesh Acharya told TNIE that the six- foot-long and 2.5 feet wide inscription on a granite stone has 54 lines and the shloka on it begin as ‘Sri Ganadhipathaye Namaha’’.

The details written on this inscription state that Mallapa, a governor appointed by Harihara II to rule this part of the region around Barkur offered gold coins and other land properties to three scholars — Narayana Vajapeyayaji, Narahari Somayaji and Pandari Deekshitha — for praying in favour of the good health of their king Harihara II before the holy seat of Lord Sri Virupaksha at Hampi. Locals Vinay Kotari and Roshan Kotary assisted Shruthesh Acharya in studying the inscription on the site. He said an in-depth study should be conducted to throw light on the historical aspects of the region.