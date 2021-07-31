Young financier hacked to death in Udupi, partner prime suspect

By Express News Service

UDUPI: In a heinous murder, a financier was hacked to death in his office located in Kalavara in Kundapur taluk on Friday late night. The victim Ajendra Shetty (33) was known for his social work.

It is said that the family members grew suspicious as Ajendra did not come home even after 11 pm and rushed to his office. They were shocked to see Ajendra lying in a pool of blood. Immediately they made efforts to shift him to a nearby NR Acharya Hospital, Koteshwara. However, the doctors declared him as brought dead. Complainant Mahendra Shetty, brother of the victim said that Ajendra was brutally murdered with many cuts on his face. He suspected Ajendra's partner- Anup behind this murder.

Ajendra was in partnership with Anup for the past five years and started a financing business under the name- Dream Finance. It is said that Anup had a difference of opinion with Ajendra over some business deals and had expressed his ire several times.

A gold chain that was worn by Ajendra around his neck was missing and it is alleged in the complaint that Anup has snatched it away. A case is registered at Kundapur rural police station under sections 397 and 302 of IPC.

A neighbouring shopkeeper told police that he saw Anup and Ajendra inside the office till 8.30 pm and the murder would have occurred later.

Police sources said that they are searching for Anup by forming a team. Udupi SP Vishnuvardhan who visited the spot and conducted spot inspection told TNIE that at this point of time it is difficult to comment till the suspect is secured and interrogated.