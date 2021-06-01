STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

‘Allow MSMEs to function from June 1’

According to KASSIA, the first wave of Covid led to the closure of 15-20 per cent of MSMEs in Karnataka.

Published: 01st June 2021 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

The first wave of Covid led to the closure of 15-20 per cent of MSMEs in Karnataka

The first wave of Covid led to the closure of 15-20 per cent of MSMEs in Karnataka

By Ramachandra V Gunari
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The future of Micro, small and medium scale industries in Karnataka is at stake and if the government does not permit them to function from June 1, about 30-40 per cent of MSMEs in the state will be on the verge of closure — this was the cencern expressed by many industrialists and Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA).

According to KASSIA, the first wave of Covid led to the closure of 15-20 per cent of MSMEs in Karnataka.

Now, it is worried that if the government fails to permit operations from June 1, it may lead to the closure of 30-40 per cent of these in the near future.

Speaking to TNIE, K B Arasappa, president of KASSIA asked: “When the government can allow large-scale industries to function, where about 500 to 1000 can work and there is high risk of Covid infection, why is it not permitting MSMEs, with SOP in place?” He said, “Usually, MSMEs have 10- 50 employees.

If we go by government directions, only 50 per cent of the staff will be operational. Hence, it will be easy to manage the group with SOPs,” he said.

“MSME employers depend on the revenue generated every month and it is a cyclic process of supplying to the customer and collecting the previous balance amount. Now, this cycle has been hampered as the customers are not releasing the previous balance amount, citing Covid crisis. Even they are under loss.

How do we settle the previous bills?,” he questioned. Ramesh Hegde, chairman of Machenahalli Industries Association (MIA) said, except for foundries, no other small and micro industries are functioning. The owners of these industries are worried about how to generate funds to pay salaries of their employees in June.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka MSME COVID 19
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp