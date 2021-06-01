STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CD row: I’m safe, won’t join parents now, sex tape victim informs Karnataka HC

It also directed the Registrar General of the High Court to visit the victim personally to enquire and ascertain her status and submit a report.

Published: 01st June 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Police outside the Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru where the woman allegedly involved in the CD row was subjected to medical tests. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

Police outside the Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru where the woman allegedly involved in the CD row was subjected to medical tests. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The woman seen in the sex tape, allegedly involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, on Monday informed the Karnataka High Court that she is safe wherever she is in the city, and there is no threat to her. She also said that she is not interested in joining her parents, at least till the case comes to an end, and will think about it later.

The woman, who appeared through a video-conference before the division bench of Justices Krishna S Dixit and Pradeep Singh Herur at Dharwad Bench of High Court, made the statement in response to a habeas corpus petition filed by her father. Recording her statement in the order and also in digital format, the court disposed of the petition. Her father filed the petition on May 27, 2021, and the very next day the court issued a notice.

It also directed the Registrar General of the High Court to visit the victim personally to enquire and ascertain her status and submit a report. The court also directed that the woman be made to appear before it through video-conference. The Registrar General got details of her whereabouts from the SIT and visited her. During the hearing at 2.30 pm on Monday, the Registrar General and the woman appeared before the bench through video-conferencing.

‘Confirm authenticity, file response’

During a hearing of a batch of PILs related to the case, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj, at Principal Bench in Bengaluru, directed the SIT to ascertain whether the letter addressed to the Registrar General on May 19, 2021 was written by the same person who had sent a letter earlier. Directing the SIT to submit its response to the letter by June 17, 2021, the court directed either the SIT chief or anyone permitted by him to verify the investigation report before submitting it to the court in a sealed cover. The SIT submitted a report of the investigation into three complaints filed at Sadashivanagar, Cubbon Park and RT Nagar police stations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CD gate CD row Ramesh Jarkiholi
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp