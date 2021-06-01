KARD lends support to IMA, doctors to sport black bands in protest against Baba Ramdev's statements

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) is supporting the Indian Medical Association in its protest against Baba Ramdev’s statement against allopathy.

On June 1, resident doctors posted in Covid and non-Covid wards will wear black bands to register their protest, and will also change their WhatsApp and other social media display picture or status to black.

They demanded an unconditional public apology from him, failing which action must be taken against him under the Epidemic Diseases Act, they said.

“During the first and second waves, all Covid warriors, including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, police personnel, media persons, etc have worked tirelessly day and night beyond their limits.

The vitriolic, disgraceful and derogatory statements of Mr Ram Kishan Yadav are equivalent to belittling the sacrifices made by Covid warriors…,” KARD said in a press statement. Ramdev has questioned the efficacy of allopathic treatment and said that lakhs have died despite taking medicines for Covid-19, and also termed allopathy a “stupid science”.