STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Seven years of Modi have taken us back by 70 years: Siddaramaiah

He pointed out that barely eight states were in revenue deficit in 2014, but now all states are in deficit.

Published: 01st June 2021 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Congress Legislature Party chief and fomer CM Siddaramaiah on Monday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government -- that completed seven years in office on Sunday -- accusing it of taking the country back 70 years in just seven years. Armed with data comparing growth indicators in 2014 and now, Siddaramaiah listed out seven “disasters of Modi”.

“Seven years of governance with hundreds of disasters by Narendra Modi-led BJP government. Demonetisation. GST. Covid19 mismanagement. Anti-farmer and labour laws. Unemployment. Privatisation of national assets. Inflation and Price rise are just a few of the 7 years of Modi-made disaster,” Siddaramaiah said. He pointed out that barely eight states were in revenue deficit in 2014, but now all states are in deficit.

“The Modi government is selling off enterprises that were built with the sweat and blood of Indians over the past 70 years. The only enterprise they are running successfully is a factory of lies. From LPG, fuel to cooking oil prices are skyrocketing. People are struggling without jobs, standing in queues for oxygen, medicines and food, but businessmen from Gujarat seem to be increasing their wealth,” Siddaramaiah said, insisting that the Modi government’s achievement is being the source of wealth spike for industrialists Ambani and Adani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Siddaramaiah
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp