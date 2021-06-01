Seven years of Modi have taken us back by 70 years: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress Legislature Party chief and fomer CM Siddaramaiah on Monday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government -- that completed seven years in office on Sunday -- accusing it of taking the country back 70 years in just seven years. Armed with data comparing growth indicators in 2014 and now, Siddaramaiah listed out seven “disasters of Modi”.

“Seven years of governance with hundreds of disasters by Narendra Modi-led BJP government. Demonetisation. GST. Covid19 mismanagement. Anti-farmer and labour laws. Unemployment. Privatisation of national assets. Inflation and Price rise are just a few of the 7 years of Modi-made disaster,” Siddaramaiah said. He pointed out that barely eight states were in revenue deficit in 2014, but now all states are in deficit.

“The Modi government is selling off enterprises that were built with the sweat and blood of Indians over the past 70 years. The only enterprise they are running successfully is a factory of lies. From LPG, fuel to cooking oil prices are skyrocketing. People are struggling without jobs, standing in queues for oxygen, medicines and food, but businessmen from Gujarat seem to be increasing their wealth,” Siddaramaiah said, insisting that the Modi government’s achievement is being the source of wealth spike for industrialists Ambani and Adani.