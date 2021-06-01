STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Show for a cause: 60 artistes from across Karnataka organise a 12-hour marathon to raise money for Covid relief

Participating artistes for the 12-hour event, titled Live of Karnataka span genres. It will be telecast on Tharlebox.

Published: 01st June 2021 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Srinivas Bindiganavale, Ganesh Papanna, Geeth Jason Vaz, Ajay Apparoop and Yateesh Venkatesh

(From left) Srinivas Bindiganavale, Ganesh Papanna, Geeth Jason Vaz, Ajay Apparoop and Yateesh Venkatesh

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The damage wrought by the pandemic has been extensive, even though cases in Bengaluru at least, appear to be receding. With this in mind, 60 artistes from across Karnataka are connecting virtually for a marathon entertainment session on June 5 to raise funds for Covid relief. It has been organised by Srinivas Bindiganavale and Ganesh Papanna from film production company Purple Rock Entertainers, Geeth Jason Vaz and Charan Ramesh from content development firm Multibox Entertainment, along with Tharlebox, a popular YouTube channel.

Participating artistes for the 12-hour event, titled Live of Karnataka span genres. It will be telecast on Tharlebox. “This show is by Kannadigas for the people of Karnataka. The proceeds of these events are primarily aimed at helping daily wage workers of the film industry, and also to common folk. We have signed up with a trust through which we will reach out to those in need,” says Bindiganavale. Actor Aryaan Santhosh, plans to talk about motivation and trying to keep a positive attitude, along with sharing some fun anecdotes.

“I think this is making use of digital media to the fullest - connecting people for a good cause during these dark times. The industry has been shut for a long time now and technicians have reached out to me asking for help. This initiative will definitely serve as a breather for them and also those in dire need of help in the state,” he says. Stand-up comic Pavan Venugopal says the initiative they are attempting is one of a kind in the state. “It will surely keep the audience engaged with fun and joy for 12 hours. I will be performing a round table conversation centred around comedy on lockdown and its lifestyle.

These days I am ensuring I participate in every event or initiative that is part of Covid 19 relief work,” he says. The 12-hour event will have 15 30-minute sessions. Popular Kannada reality show contestants like Shamanth Gowda, Arvind KP, Manju Pavgada among others will perform a show combining dance, music, and comedy.

TV personality Anupama Gowda, film director and radio jockey Mayura Raghavendra, TV personality Bhuvan Ponnanna, digital content creator Shruthi will engage viewers with positive conversations, entertainment and more. Singers Raghu Dixit, Vasu Dixit and others will entrall audiences with music. “Our purpose is to connect with and reach out to many people to work for a healthy and positive environment around us with 12-hours of non-stop entertainment, ” says Bindiganavale.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
marathon fundraiser COVID relief
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp