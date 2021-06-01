Show for a cause: 60 artistes from across Karnataka organise a 12-hour marathon to raise money for Covid relief

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The damage wrought by the pandemic has been extensive, even though cases in Bengaluru at least, appear to be receding. With this in mind, 60 artistes from across Karnataka are connecting virtually for a marathon entertainment session on June 5 to raise funds for Covid relief. It has been organised by Srinivas Bindiganavale and Ganesh Papanna from film production company Purple Rock Entertainers, Geeth Jason Vaz and Charan Ramesh from content development firm Multibox Entertainment, along with Tharlebox, a popular YouTube channel.

Participating artistes for the 12-hour event, titled Live of Karnataka span genres. It will be telecast on Tharlebox. “This show is by Kannadigas for the people of Karnataka. The proceeds of these events are primarily aimed at helping daily wage workers of the film industry, and also to common folk. We have signed up with a trust through which we will reach out to those in need,” says Bindiganavale. Actor Aryaan Santhosh, plans to talk about motivation and trying to keep a positive attitude, along with sharing some fun anecdotes.

“I think this is making use of digital media to the fullest - connecting people for a good cause during these dark times. The industry has been shut for a long time now and technicians have reached out to me asking for help. This initiative will definitely serve as a breather for them and also those in dire need of help in the state,” he says. Stand-up comic Pavan Venugopal says the initiative they are attempting is one of a kind in the state. “It will surely keep the audience engaged with fun and joy for 12 hours. I will be performing a round table conversation centred around comedy on lockdown and its lifestyle.

These days I am ensuring I participate in every event or initiative that is part of Covid 19 relief work,” he says. The 12-hour event will have 15 30-minute sessions. Popular Kannada reality show contestants like Shamanth Gowda, Arvind KP, Manju Pavgada among others will perform a show combining dance, music, and comedy.

TV personality Anupama Gowda, film director and radio jockey Mayura Raghavendra, TV personality Bhuvan Ponnanna, digital content creator Shruthi will engage viewers with positive conversations, entertainment and more. Singers Raghu Dixit, Vasu Dixit and others will entrall audiences with music. “Our purpose is to connect with and reach out to many people to work for a healthy and positive environment around us with 12-hours of non-stop entertainment, ” says Bindiganavale.