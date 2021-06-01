STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Technical Advisory Committee recommends lockdown extension in Karnataka

Sudhakar says decision on curbs will be taken only on scientific basis; CM to take final call

Published: 01st June 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Busy NICE Road wears a deserted look due to the lockdown on Monday (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

Busy NICE Road wears a deserted look due to the lockdown on Monday (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Covid-19, after a detailed analysis of available data, has recommended to the government a “stricter” lockdown even after June 7. This decision of the TAC comes at a time when the state’s Covid-19 positivity rate is still hovering around 15 per cent, with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 1.87 per cent.

Also, a recent advisory from the Government of India had recommended continuation of restrictions till June-end in districts having a total positivity rate (TPR) of more than 10 per cent, oxygenated bed occupancy of more than 60 per cent and CFR above 1 per cent. “Considering this, the TAC has recommended further continuation of the lockdown in a stricter form in the state as a whole, placing lives before livelihoods to achieve TPR below 5 per cent, daily new cases below 5,000 and CFR below 1 per cent,” the committee’s report said. Experts have also suggested that the situation will be reviewed on a weekly basis for any relaxations and concessions, and if considered, the panel has suggested that it should be done in a graded manner as done between June and November 2020.

Meanwhile, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the government will take a decision on lifting restrictions based on scientific advice, and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will take the decision in this regard. “The TAC committee will submit its report and it will be discussed in the Cabinet. Since elected representatives work very closely with people, they know the ground reality. Many of them have expressed their concerns based on the opinion of the people. However, the government has to ultimately take a decision on this, based on scientific advice.

The CM will take a final call,” Sudhakar said. Meanwhile, the next wave of Covid-19, as per TAC, is expected in October-November and there is an intervening period of four months which should be used to ramp up clinical facilities, training and deployment of human resources. TAC predicts that the third wave will increase mortality in the paediatric population aged 0-9 by 4 per cent, and a 43 per cent rise in cases. Also, the wave will see a 6 per cent increase in mortality in children aged 10-19, and 60 per cent rise in the number of cases.

Other recommendations

Child care

Paediatric facilities should be ramped up: Special attention on facilities for clinical manage ment of Covid-19 in children at CHC, taluk and district levels. Parents, as caregivers, to be provided PPE kits, N95 masks & resting facilities in hospitals

Genome sampling 

Sampling for genomic sequencing (for variants) and serology from children to be started immediately

Vaccines for children

State govt should seek vaccines from Centre, recommended for use in children, like Pfizer and others and start vaccinating them

Board exams for Classes 10 & 12 

Very “challenging”, but if it has to be held then a “special SOP” has to be planned, with teachers being well trained and facilities arranged. Enlist only those who are vaccinated or provide at least one dose of vaccine to those engaged in exam duties

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Karnataka
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp