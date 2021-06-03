STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,763 doctors recruited for govt centres

On a regular basis, the Karnataka Public Service Commission handles the recruitment process.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government recruited a record number of 1,763 doctors, to be posted at government health centres, to manage the pandemic better. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday said the recruitment drive is special for three reasons -- it was the biggest drive taken up by the government, it is the first time the health and family welfare department has recruited doctors directly, and it was one of the quickest hiring drives by the government, having been completed in six months. 

On a regular basis, the Karnataka Public Service Commission handles the recruitment process.Addressing the new recruits, Sudhakar said, “Government hospitals are being looked down upon by many today, and not without reason. You have to bring in fresh enthusiasm, energy and attitude in government hospitals. The system can be changed, and we can have world-class government hospitals, but it requires your commitment.”“The purpose of these hospitals is to ensure that the poor and marginalised sections don’t incur out-of-pocket expenditure for healthcare,” he added.

