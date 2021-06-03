39 children hospitalised in Hassan with Covid

By Express News Service

HASSAN: While the possible third wave of Covid-19 is expected to affect children more, as many as 39 children below the age of 15 are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Hassan after testing positive for coronavirus in the last seven days.

According to Dr Krishnamurthy, in-charge district surgeon, seven children are being treated at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences [HIMS], the designated Covid-19 hospital. He said 50 separate oxygenated beds have been earmarked for children at HIMS. The condition of all the children is stable, he said, adding that the Covid-19 task force is monitoring the situation.

“The committee has prepared a detailed report of children at private hospitals . The district administration has also issued directives to all private hospitals to take extra care in treating them,” he added. District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Satish said the mortality rate in children is very low. Health workers have made efforts to educate parents and children, especially in rural areas, about the disease, he said.

The Health Department is preparing strategies to face the third wave. “The department is making all efforts to combat the disease in rural areas,” he added. Dr Umesh, a pediatrician, said that the possible third wave would affect children more. He, however, said children would recover faster as they have better immunity than adults. “However, children should stay safe and follow all Covid-19 norms,” he added.