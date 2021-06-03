STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

39 children hospitalised in Hassan with Covid

The condition of all the children is stable, he said, adding that the Covid-19 task force is monitoring the situation.

Published: 03rd June 2021 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Children covid testing

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: While the possible third wave of Covid-19 is expected to affect children more, as many as 39 children below the age of 15 are undergoing treatment at different  hospitals in Hassan after testing positive for coronavirus in the last seven days.

According to Dr Krishnamurthy, in-charge district surgeon, seven children are being treated at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences [HIMS], the designated Covid-19 hospital. He said 50 separate oxygenated beds have been earmarked for children at HIMS. The condition of all the children is stable, he said, adding that the Covid-19 task force is monitoring the situation.

“The committee has prepared a detailed report of children at private hospitals . The district administration has also issued directives to all private hospitals to take extra care in treating them,” he added.  District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Satish said the mortality rate in children is very low. Health workers have made efforts to educate parents and children, especially in rural areas, about the disease, he said. 

The Health Department is preparing strategies to face the third wave. “The department is making all efforts to combat the disease in rural areas,” he added. Dr Umesh, a pediatrician, said that the possible third wave would affect children more. He, however, said children would recover faster as they have better immunity than adults. “However, children should stay safe and follow all Covid-19 norms,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hassan COVID 19 children
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp