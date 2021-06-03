Add Engg signs MoU with UAE firm

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Add Engineering Gmbh, the parent company of ADD Engineering (India) Private Limited, has signed an MoU with the UAE-based defence sector EDGE Group PUSC to share crucial technology to enhance production and improve efficiency of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) in the defence aviation sector.

The agreement, which will be in effect for two years, was signed by Norbert Kreller, Verner Greksa, Alexander Locktev and Girish Linganna for ADD Engg, while Mohammed Al Rasheed and others signed it on behalf of EDGE.EDGE is a private firm based in Abu Dhabi, and operates in investment services, aerospace and defence sector.

ADD gets land

ADD Engineering has been allotted land by KIADB at Tumakuru Machine Tools Park to set up its unit. KIADB authorities handed over the letter of allotment to Girish Linganna. The company is also awaiting allotment of land at the Aerospace Park in Devanahalli.

Initially, the firm had applied for land at Nelamangala Industrial Area through KSSIDC, which never acted on the application. Considering the project is of national importance, State government authorities suggested that the firm apply for land through KIADB.ADD Engg will be supplying cutting tool solutions to HAL for manufacture of Tejas fighter jet and various other variants.