At virtual national meet, Congress leaders list out Covid initiatives

Siddaramaiah also updated them on his health, saying his condition was stable and that he had undergone tests, which had shown he was negative.

Published: 03rd June 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

MLA Zameer Ahmed calls on Opposition leader Siddaramaiah at a hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Express

MLA Zameer Ahmed calls on Opposition leader Siddaramaiah at a hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress Legislature Party leader and opposition leader Siddaramaiah, who is admitted to Manipal Hospital, attended a virtual Congress meeting along with KPCC president DK Shivakumar, PCC presidents and CLP leaders from across the nation. The meeting was hosted by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Wednesday afternoon.

Congress leaders listed out work done by local leaders in their individual constituencies. Notable among them was MP D K Suresh, who had put up a virtual Covid war room in his constituency, distributed more than 10,000 food kits, pulse oximeters and medicine. 

The party also listed out work done by individual MLAs, MLCs and even defeated candidates. Many sitting MLAs, like Krishna Byre Gowda and Dinesh Gundu Rao had given away thousands of food kits to their constituents. As Shivakumar listed out work done by leaders, former general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was also present, chipped in and told Shivakumar, “We know the good work you are doing, and the work you are capable of doing.’’ 

The Arogya Hasta campaign was started during the second wave of the pandemic, and the Arogya Hasta Committee headed by MLA Dr Ajay Singh has put together digital data of about 14,000 Congress volunteers doubling as Covid warriors, spread across 224 constituencies. Siddaramaiah also updated them on his health, saying his condition was stable and that he had undergone tests, which had shown he was negative.

Comments

