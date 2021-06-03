STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Good news on job front: You’re being hired!

Among soft skills, communication is priority for 80 per cent of organisations, followed by interpersonal skills.

(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here’s some refreshing news on the job front when there is unemployment and loss of business all around, due to Covid. Hiring has resumed across sectors and cities, and eight out of 10 employers, who responded to a study, are actively offering jobs. Companies in the IT and technology sectors are leading the charge, a research by talent solutions provider, CareerNet, has found.

Hyderabad tops the list with 100 per cent of respondents saying they are actively hiring, while Benglauru is second with 80 per cent considering hiring. The numbers are expected to be higher in banking, e-commerce, insurance & financial services, and IT/ITeS as compared to other sectors.

Companies are giving preference to functional skills over soft skills as work processes are going online. There is a noticeable growth in demand for coders, programmers and software developers, and the reason for this is rapid adoption of digitisation by companies and growing consumption of technology during the pandemic. At least 69 per cent of recruiters are looking for tech-based talent, the study found.

While three out of four employers consider functional skills to be extremely important, less than half of them put soft skills in that basket. Among soft skills, communication is priority for 80 per cent of organisations, followed by interpersonal skills.

CareerNet, in its April 2021 study ‘Present Hiring Outlook in India and the Future of Work’, collected data from over 80 recruiters and over 1,600 working professionals from across sectors. Nearly half of the organisations are considering hiring employees on contract and/or freelance basis this year, said Anshuman Das, CEO, CareerNet.

