Karnataka CM extends lockdown till June 14, announces additional economic relief package

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday announced an extension of the existing lockdown in the state by one week. In a press conference, Yediyurappa said the same restrictions will continue till 6 am on June 14.

He also announced additional schemes under the economic relief package that was announced earlier in May. Cash incentives for fishermen, weavers, Anganwadi workers, teachers etc and electricity bill subsidies for MSMEs and other industries etc estimated to cost Rs 500 crore were announced by the Chief Minister.

"Cases have reduced but the infection rate is still high. As per expert advice, it has been decided to extend the current lockdown by a week," Yediyurappa said reiterating that the same regulations along with all addendums will continue. The state government on Wednesday passed an order allowing export-oriented companies to function at 50% capacity.

"An additional Rs 500 crore package is being announced today. Rs 3000 financial assistance to weavers in power loom with a cap of two persons will be given. Registered but unorganised sector workers in the film and teleserial industry will receive Rs 3000 per person as aid. Rs 3000 assistance will be given to fishermen registered under union government's savings and relief scheme, Rs 3000 assistance to inland boat owners will be given," the Chief Minister said.

Rs 3000 each has been announced for ASHA workers, priests, cooks and staff in 'C' category temples under Muzrai department, while Rs 2000 has been announced for Anganwadi workers. Rs 50 crore will be deposited into the bank account of the advocates welfare fund. Fixed charges on electricity for May and June for MSMEs have been waived. Industries other than MSMEs have been given extended time till the end of July for electricity bills of May and June.

