STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM extends lockdown till June 14, announces additional economic relief package

"Cases have reduced but the infection rate is still high. As per expert advice, it has been decided to extend the current lockdown by a week," Yediyurappa said

Published: 03rd June 2021 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday announced an extension of the existing lockdown in the state by one week. In a press conference, Yediyurappa said the same restrictions will continue till 6 am on June 14.

He also announced additional schemes under the economic relief package that was announced earlier in May. Cash incentives for fishermen, weavers, Anganwadi workers, teachers etc and electricity bill subsidies for MSMEs and other industries etc estimated to cost Rs 500 crore were announced by the Chief Minister.

"Cases have reduced but the infection rate is still high. As per expert advice, it has been decided to extend the current lockdown by a week," Yediyurappa said reiterating that the same regulations along with all addendums will continue. The state government on Wednesday passed an order allowing export-oriented companies to function at 50% capacity.

"An additional Rs 500 crore package is being announced today. Rs 3000 financial assistance to weavers in power loom with a cap of two persons will be given. Registered but unorganised sector workers in the film and teleserial industry will receive Rs 3000 per person as aid. Rs 3000 assistance will be given to fishermen registered under union government's savings and relief scheme, Rs 3000 assistance to inland boat owners will be given," the Chief Minister said.

Rs 3000 each has been announced for ASHA workers, priests, cooks and staff in 'C' category temples under Muzrai department, while Rs 2000 has been announced for Anganwadi workers. Rs 50 crore will be deposited into the bank account of the advocates welfare fund. Fixed charges on electricity for May and June for MSMEs have been waived. Industries other than MSMEs have been given extended time till the end of July for electricity bills of May and June.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka lockdown Karnataka COVID cases COVID 19 Karnataka lockdown extension
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp