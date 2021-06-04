Karnataka ups rank in sustainable goals, in fourth position

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has moved up from sixth to fourth place in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index 2020-21, released by NITI Aayog on Thursday, with an increase in the overall score to 72, from 66 last year. Karnataka and other states that got scores between 66 and 99 have been categorised as ‘Front Runners’. Kerala retained its rank as the top state.“Karnataka has moved up in the SDG India Index 2020-21. Let’s continue with our efforts on the path of sustainability, resilience and partnerships for change to achieve global goals,” Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan stated.

Minister for Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics KC Narayana Gowda said the state had shown improved performance on all parameters. The SDG goals include Quality Education, No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-Being, Gender Equality, Clean Water and Sanitation, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Reduce Inequalities and Sustainable Cities and Communities.

Citing the report, Gowda said Karnataka is close to achieving the global target of zero HIV incidence. “HIV incidence per 1,000 uninfected population is estimated to have declined from 0.07 in 2017 to 0.05 in 2019. At 0.02, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala are closest to achieving the global target of zero HIV incidence. Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh lead among the UTs with HIV incidence as low as 0.02 per 1,000 uninfected people,” the report stated.The report also stated that Karnataka is close to achieving the target of 99.9 per cent institutional deliveries. On ennrolment ratio in elementary education, Karnataka has achieved the target of 100 per cent enrolment at the elementary level, the report stated.

Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra lead the country in generation of power from renewable energy. As of November 2020, installed capacity of grid interactive bio-power per 10 lakh population in India is 7.62 MW and Karnataka has the highest at 28.4 MW, while Arunachal Pradesh has the lowest. Gowda said they have set up a special unit in coordination with UNDP, to ensure the state meets all SDG goals. “We have the target to reach the top spot,” the minister added.

WELFARE TARGETS

Access to drinking water: While the national target is to provide access to improved source of drinking water to all. Ten states, including Karnataka, have achieved the target.

Households with a bank account: 99.99 per cent of the targeted households have been covered by bank accounts, as of 2020. Only eight states, including Karnataka, fall short of achieving the target.

Innovation: Karnataka ranked first with a score of 42.5, followed by Maharashtra (38) and Tamil Nadu (37.91). Mobile density is over 100 per cent in 11 states, including Karnataka.

GREY AREAS TOO

Health sector: Physicians, nurses and mid-wives per 10,000 population reduced from 72 last year to 70 this year.

Gender equality: Sex ratio at birth was 929 last year to 924 this year.

Clean water and sanitation: Schools with separate toilet facility for girls reduced from 97.4%% to 95.64%, industries complying with CPCB waste water treatment norms dropped from 93.26% to 87.71%. Population below poverty line remained unchanged at 29.91 pc.