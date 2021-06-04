STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No Cabinet reshuffle plans, clarifies BSY

Sources suggested the meeting was also to discuss the unfolding political drama in Karnataka.

BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shooting down murmurs of a cabinet reshuffle, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said no such proposal was before the government. Responding to questions by reporters on political developments in Karnataka, following Forest and Ecology Minister CP Yogeeshwara’s public jibes against the Chief Minister and his son B Y Vijayendra, Yediyurappa said cabinet reshuffle murmurs were mere speculation. 

“There is no such development. This is mere speculation. There is no such thought or indication from the Central leadership. If they do indicate the need for change, we will take action,” Yediyurappa said reluctantly, not wanting to engage further on the topic. 

Murmurs of a cabinet reshuffle surfaced after close to 20 MLAs visited Yediyurappa last Sunday, and urged for Yogeeshwara’s expulsion from the cabinet. ChiBS Yediyurappaef Minister’s political secretary M P Renukacharya publicly abused Yogeeshwara, and demanded his ouster. Following this, Yogeshwara has been doing the rounds of Vokkaliga mutts to gather support and backing, fearing repercussions. Sources in the BJP suggest that while many changes are in the pipeline, negotiations are under way. 

Even as Yediyurappa insisted that a cabinet reshuffle was not on the cards, and refused to entertain questions on possible leadership change, Vijayendra shared photos of his meeting with BJP National President JP Nadda on Thursday. The move appears to be an attempt to send across a message to baiters that he has the ear of the Cental leadership. While his office insisted that the meeting was a mere courtesy call, since Vijayendra was in New Delhi, and the two leaders discussed the Covid-19 ‘Seva hi Sanghatan’ campaign, organised by the BJP. 

Sources suggested the meeting was also to discuss the unfolding political drama in Karnataka. Yogeeshwara’s comments, KS Eshwarappa’s letter and public criticism of CM Yediyurappa by a few party cadres was highlighted. The Central leadership has been requested to rein in those crossing the line in public. Others from within the party suggested that the meeting was part of a long-drawn negotiation 
process for power transition in the State.

