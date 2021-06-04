Whom does Rahul Gandhi follow on Twitter? Find out here

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi follows 219 persons on Twitter, he has purged about 50 names from the list of those he previously followed.

The New Indian Express finds out who from Karnataka he follows.

The list of those he follows is an eclectic mix -- while some are politicians some are not.

His love for sport is evident as he follows Anil Kumble, one of India's finest bowlers who hails from Bengaluru. Among the others he follows from Bengaluru is ISRO. He also follows Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani who contested as a Congress candidate from Bangalore South.

He follows many young and old Congressmen. They are former CM Siddaramaiah, leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Gandhi has been following Kharge since the time he was opposition leader in the Lok Sabha.

He follows PCC president DK Shivakumar, a hard-boiled Congressman. Among the senior Congressmen he also follows is Dr G Parameshwara who served as Deputy Chief Minister and PCC president. He also follows former Union Ministers Veerappa Moily, Jayaram Ramesh and Margaret Alva -- all of whom are from Karnataka.

Among the younger Congressmen he follows are Indian Youth Congress president BV Srinivas, former KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, Supreme Court advocate and AICC spokesman Brijesh Kalappa, Congress Media Cell Srivatsa and former MP Rajya Sabha Rajeev Gowda.