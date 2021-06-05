As exams tumble, will SSLC students face test in July?

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister of Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar on Friday announced that SSLC examinations will be held in the third week of July for 8.75 lakh students. The exams will be in the multiple choice questions (MCQ) format, which requires less-intense evaluation, and the results are expected to be out by the first week of August.

But there were mixed signals from within the government as Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at Belagavi said that his government will hold the SSLC examinations only if there is a total improvement in the Covid situation. He added that the exams will be called off if the situation does not improve.

Suresh Kumar said that the papers will be clubbed into just two exams. The first paper will be a combination of the core subjects — maths, science and social science. The second paper will be languages. Each subject will carry 40 marks (a cluster of three subjects -- 120 marks), and the exam will be held for three hours.

Students will be given a gap of three to four days between two exams. Examination centres have been doubled to more than 6,000 and each exam hall will accommodate 10-12 students to ensure six feet of social distancing, said Suresh Kumar. He assured that all students will be passed, and the grading is only meant for their future reference.

Suresh Kumar said that the questions will be easy and direct, and model question papers will be uploaded by the department in the next few days for students to familiarise themselves with and prepare for the new format.The State Government will take responsibility for any student testing positive because of writing the examinations, said Principal Secretary, Education Department, SR Umashankar.

The decision was taken after rounds of consultation with department officials and stakeholders, and recommendations by the Health Department’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).Responding to fears of the third wave impacting children the most, Suresh Kumar said there has been a mixed opinion and a decision will be taken depending on the situation then.

TAC has recommended July third week as the suitable time and the time table for the examination will be announced 20 days prior to the exam.Holding the SSLC board examinations emerged is crucial as there is no objective criterion to evaluate the students as even the ninth standard exams for the students who are now in SSLC were not held last year (2019-20) due to the pandemic, Umashankar, said.

Suresh Kumar pointed out that the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation model of evaluation that the CBSE board used to evaluate students once every three months is not available for the state board students.