Aspiring pilot found hanging, family raises suspicions over manner of death

Shibi regularly called his parents and had even spoken to the family on Thursday night. However, the family was in for a shock when a police officer from Ahmedabad called Shibi's sister on Friday.

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: An aspiring pilot from Kodagu has reportedly committed suicide in Ahmedabad. The family of the victim is in a state of shock and expressed suspicion over the manner of his death.

Shibi Bopaiah(23) was the son of Bopaiah (an official working in the agriculture department) and Ponamma (a teacher) of Jamburu village in Somwarpet taluk. The parents of Shibi shared that their son always dreamed of becoming a pilot and was pursuing his pilot training course at the Aeronautical Center in Ahmadabad. 

Shibi regularly called his parents and had even spoken to the family on Thursday night. However, the family was in for a shock when a police officer from Ahmedabad called Shibi's sister on Friday and informed her that Shibi had committed suicide. 

Shibi's dead body was found hanging from a tree nearby the Aeronautical Center. The family expressed suspicion over the manner of Shibi's death. His sister alongside her husband have left for Ahmedabad even as his parents are inconsolable. Shibi would have completed his pilot training by June this year.


(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 or AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

