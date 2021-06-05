Rain forces DKS’ chopper to make emergency landing

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress president DK Shivakumar and other leaders had to brace for an emergency landing on Friday when heavy rain in Bengaluru forced their chopper to divert. Shivakumar, along with working presidents Eshwar Khandre, Saleem Ahmed and MLC U B Venkatesh, had travelled to Davangere in a helicopter to launch senior Congress MLA Shamanur Sivashankarappa’s initiative to vaccinate citizens at his own cost. While returning to Bengaluru, the chopper encountered rough weather, compelling the pilot to take a diversion and make an emergency landing in Nelamangala instead of HAL airport in Bengaluru.

“We were supposed to land in HAL and go directly to Raj Bhavan. But, while approaching Bengaluru, the pilot informed us that very heavy rain and strong wind were lashing the city and it was unsafe to land. We had to then take a detour to Nelamangala and travel to Bengaluru by road,” Saleem Ahmed told The New Indian Express. Meanwhile, the leader added that there was no midair scare, thanks to the pilot’s decision to divert.