Submit details of Covid violations by elected leaders to grievance mechanism: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed an applicant to submit details of Covid and lockdown norm violations by elected representatives and ministers to the grievance redressal mechanism created by the State Government, to initiate action.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj directed advocate G R Mohan, representing applicant Geetha Misra, to submit the details. The court orally indicated that it will come down heavily on the authorities if they don’t act on the complaints submitted by the applicant.

The applicant’s advocate drew the court’s attention to violation of Covid norms by ministers during the CM’s visit to inspect Metro works on Mysuru Road, and distribution of food kits in Bengaluru, Belagavi and Raichur. This was after the government informed the court that it had created a grievance redressal mechanism as per its directives.

The government informed that the mechanism will be available on the BBMP website. The court directed the government to ensure that a similar mechanism be available on the websites of all DCs.Meanwhile, the State informed the court that it has sought a report from the Mysuru DC on the issue of lockdown norms allegedly violated by state BJP V-P BY Vijayendra and his wife. It is alleged that the duo violated Covid norms by visiting Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud on May 18.