Will fight legally to protect KSRTC acronym for Karnataka transport: Laxman Savadi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two days after Kerala claimed that it had secured the rights to the KSRTC trademark, Deputy CM Laxman Savadi and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation Managing Director Shivayogi C Kalasad claimed, “The information in the media that the trade name KSRTC has been given to Kerala State Road Transport Corporation under the trademark Act of 1999 is false.’’

“We are consulting our legal team on this issue, and we will take it forward... Karnataka is free to use that name in the future too and we do not need the permission of the Kerala state authorities,’’ Savadi said. Meanwhile, Kalasad also maintained, “... as on date, KSRTC’s registration of the trademark continues to be legally in force.”