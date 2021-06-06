STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SSLC marks to help grade PU II students

In addition to their first PUC marks, students of Class 12 state board (Second PUC) will also be graded based on their SSLC marks.

Published: 06th June 2021

Representational Image. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In addition to their first PUC marks, students of Class 12 state board (Second PUC) will also be graded based on their SSLC marks. Making the announcement on Saturday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar suggested to the State Government to consider only the marks of CET and NEET for admission to professional courses.

The government on Friday cancelled the second PU exams and stated that the PU Education Board is working on an optimal formula for grading. 

‘PU II students to get marksheet by June-end’

An Education Department official said that the second PU students will get their marks in the last week of June. Students who are not happy with their marks have the option of appearing for an exam later with repeaters and private students.

Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said a decision will soon be taken on considering only CET marks for admission to engineering courses.

Till now, minimum marks were the criterion for admission to engineering and medical courses. But as the exams are cancelled, a new decision will be taken after holding discussions with officials concerned and educational experts, Narayan said. As this will also require amendments to the existing Act, legal experts and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will be consulted, he added.

