BJP violates Covid norms, holds meeting 

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A freelance video journalist was stopped when he went to cover a meeting, allegedly being held in violation of lockdown guidelines, and which was attended by over 100 persons, including Fisheries Minister S Angara, various BJP leaders and others at Saraswathi Vidyalaya in Kadaba on Sunday.

Prakash, a freelance journalist, said that based on a tip-off, he rushed to Saraswathi Vidyalaya and was shooting the large number of vehicles parked in the school premises and on the road in front of the school. A group of 4-5 persons rushed to the spot and objected to the video shoot, stating that it was a “private event” and there was no need to cover it. The video journalist was also prevented from entering the building.

Sources said more than 100 persons -- mostly BJP leaders and workers -- were part of the meeting, the purpose of which was not known. Later, Angara issued a video statement, claiming that it was a Covid war room meeting to discuss measures to curb Covid-19 cases in Sullia constituency, which he represents.

Distribution of homeopathy medicine, food kits and masks to ASHA workers and other needy persons was also discussed, he said. Expert doctors from Bengaluru had also come for the meeting, and a similar meeting was also held in Sullia on Sunday morning. However, no government official was present during the meeting. When contacted, Kadaba tahsildar Anantha Shankar said he was told it was a Covid war room meeting and no permission was sought for the same.