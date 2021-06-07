STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HIMS tops survey evaluating COVID care of students from 45 Karnataka medical colleges

Final year students of SSN Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Davangere and Father Muller Medical College in Mangaluru bagged the second and third places respectively

Published: 07th June 2021 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Recovery, medical, doctor, hospital treatment

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) has topped a survey evaluating final year students of 45 medical colleges serving and monitoring patients in the state during the pandemic. The survey was conducted by nodal officers of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences recently.

Final year students of SSN Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Davangere and Father Muller Medical College in Mangaluru bagged the second and third places respectively.

The budding doctors of HIMS joined hands with a team of doctors in counselling and monitoring COVID patients and their family members effectively in the district.   

The nodal officers monitored routine activities and daily records of the final year students and evaluated them based on their progress in monitoring COVID patients and kin in home isolation online 24x7.  

HIMS students also took part actively with the district authority in a new programme “Doctors to Villages” in the district. Expressing happiness over the results of the survey, Dr Ravikumar, director HIMS, said the nodal officers found that all the 70 final year students did a wonderful job during the pandemic besides attending to COVID patients in the hospital too. The nodal officers also observed that the students were committed to serving patients on humanitarian grounds, he added.

