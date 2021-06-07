Karnataka govt teacher’s English class on YouTube a hit

Udaya Kumar BR By

HASSAN: In a bid to keep students in touch with the subject as regular classes have not commenced for more than a year for secondary school students, a government school teacher is using YouTube to enhance online learning and making the sessions interesting for students.

Lakshmi, who teaches in a government school in Channarayapatna, is teaching English to students from Class 4 to 7 on YouTube. Officials and parents have appreciated her video sessions as they are simple and easy to understand.

Block education officer N J Somanath has also lauded Lakshmi’s commitment and innovative method. Lakshmi said, “Students can lose interest if they are away from classes. They even ask doubts after the class which means they are paying attention,” she added.