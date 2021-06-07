Manipal Hospitals to get Sputnik V vaccines

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Manipal Hospitals has tied up with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to incorporate Sputnik V vaccine in their existing vaccine list, comprising Covishield and Covaxin.

The rollout of Sputnik V at Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru is part of the soft launch by Dr Reddy’s Labs in Hyderabad last month. The vaccines are likely to be made commercially available in the latter half of this month.

Karthik Rajagopal, Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Health Enterprises, said, “The hospital chain has conducted vaccination drives with Covishield and Covaxin. We will continue the effort with Sputnik V.”

‘Sputnik pilot in more cities’

MV Ramana, Chief Executive Officer -- Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy’s, said, “We are collaborating with Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru as we scale up our soft pilot launch of Sputnik V vaccine in India and extend it to more cities ahead of the commercial launch later in June.” Apollo Hospitals has already entered into an agreement with Dr Reddy’s for the supply of Sputnik V vaccines.