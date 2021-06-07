STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panchayat president held on murder charges in Udipi

Kundapur police have arrested the president of Yadamoge gram panchayat Pranesh Yadiyal, for allegedly killing one Uday Ganiga (45), by running a car over him on Saturday night.

By Express News Service

UDUPI:  Kundapur police have arrested the president of Yadamoge gram panchayat Pranesh Yadiyal, for allegedly killing one Uday Ganiga (45), by running a car over him on Saturday night. Family members of the deceased allege that the president killed Uday as he used to raise his voice against corruption in the panchayat. Police have now registered a case against Pranesh under IPC Section 302 .

The incident reportedly occurred when Uday was standing on the roadside at around 8 pm on Saturday. Pranesh is said to have suddenly emerged with his car and ran it over him. Uday was critically injured after coming under the wheels of the car.

Locals, who were witness to the incident, immediately tried to shift Uday who was lying in a pool of blood to a hospital, but it is said that he breathed his last on the way. Sources said that Uday, who had a spat with the panchayat president, used to post about irregularities and corruption on social media platforms. This is said to have had irked Pranesh and they were always at loggerheads.

Uday is survived by his wife and two children. He had a fertiliser shop in Hosabalu near Yadamoge.
Kundapur DySP Srikanth K said that prima facie it appeared that the feud between the duo led to the murder. When the police conducted a spot inspection, it was understood that there were very few chances of Uday being killed accidentally. The family members suspected this to be murder, and hence a case has been registered, he said.

Kundapur Circle Police Inspector Gopikrishna K R told The New Indian Express that as Pranesh has been arrested, search is on for another accused Balakrishna Bhat, whom the family members of the victim have accused of helping Pranesh in planning the alleged murder.

