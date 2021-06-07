STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two youths demand female nurse for dressing wounds, assault staff in Karnataka

The alleged incident took place in Sri Laxmi Hospital located in Nagappa Reddy Layout in Kaggadasapura, on Wednesday evening.

Published: 07th June 2021 05:45 AM

FIR logo, first information report

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two youths who went to a hospital claiming they had sustained injuries in a road accident, allegedly assaulted the hospital staff demanding that only female nurses should do the dressing.

The alleged incident took place in Sri Laxmi Hospital located in Nagappa Reddy Layout in Kaggadasapura, on Wednesday evening. Police said Prasad MB, who is in charge of the operation theatre of the hospital, has filed a complaint in this regard.

“The incident took place at around 4.15 pm on Wednesday, when two youths, Kiran Kumar and Hemanth, went to the hospital. They were refusing to get treated by male nurses,” the police said.

“However, the youths allegedly hurled filthy abuses at the staff and demanded that only female nurses should do the dressing. Hemanth allegedly assaulted male nurse Prashanth, who tried to do the dressing. Hemanth also contacted his friends over the phone and asked them to come to the hospital, lying that the staff had assaulted them. Within a few minutes, two others came and picked up a fight with the staff.

The complainant, Prashant, and a security guard were allegedly assaulted by the gang,” the police added.
When the staff of the billing counter intervened, the miscreants allegedly threatened them with dire consequences and left the hospital. The Byappanahalli police have registered a case.

