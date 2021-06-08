STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid Covid catastrophe, Karnataka schools begin admissions with full fee 

An official said the government has enabled admission for this academic year from June to August, but no guidelines have been specified for the fee collection.”  

Published: 08th June 2021 05:04 PM

classroom

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Karnataka government has ordered the school managements in the state to start admissions for the 2021-22 academic year. However, with no clear cut guidelines on the fee structure for this year amidst the pandemic situation, the parents of school children are a worried lot. 

Further, a few private schools in the district have provided deadlines to pay the fee and mandated students get their uniform stitched to attend online classes.

“I have to complete the admission of my daughter to UKG and I am asked to pay the full fee. The school management has provided a deadline for the first installment (50% of the full amount) by June 30. How do we manage to pay up such a big amount amidst this lockdown?” questioned a parent of a private school student.

“Students are also mandated to wear uniforms and attend online classes,” he confirmed.

Admissions for the academic year have begun across many private schools across the district and notices to pay up the complete fee have been issued to the parents by several school managements. However, many are unable to bear the complete cost due to the fall in their earnings. 

“I haven’t been able to earn a penny following the lockdown. The business was already down last year and it has completely shut down now. I have two sons and both their school and college fees have to be paid. I was unable to pay last year’s fee and now I have to pay last year’s pending fee and the upcoming year’s fee,” shared Maya (name changed), a widow who runs a beauty parlor.

When questioned regarding the issue about schools collecting full fee, DDPI Peregrine S Machado said, “The state has allowed admission for this academic year from June to August. However, no guidelines have been specified for the fee collection.”    

