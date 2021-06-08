HC seeks documents on ‘sale’ of land to Jindal Steel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday sought clarification from the state government on its decision to sell 3,677 acres of land to JSW Steel Pvt Ltd and directed it to submit relevant documents in support of its decision. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order after hearing a public interest litigation filed by KA Paul, a resident of BM Layout in the city.

The court also issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries of the departments of Finance, Home and Revenue, and Principal Secretaries of the departments of Law, Mines and Geology, and Forests, Environment and Ecology. The petitioner has questioned the state government’s decision to sell 3,677 acres of land to JSW in Ballari at a “meagre price” of Rs 1.22 lakh per acre.