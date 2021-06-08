Karnataka government mulls constraining CET exam for all science-based courses

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The coming academic year (2021-22), the Karnataka Higher Education department is considering making the CET an examination for all science-based courses including B.Sc., and not just professional courses, said Deputy chief minister Ashwath Naryana on Tuesday who apprised mediapersons about the developments pertaining the examination.

An official from the department told The New Indian Express that this option is still in discussion stage and being explored. The department has finalised that for all the professional courses -- Agricultural science, pharmacy, veterinary, engineering, medical courses -- only CET marks and not class 12 marks (that was earlier given a 50 per cent weightage) will be taken into account.

It means that marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in CET will determine one's admission to engineering courses. Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar had earlier asked the higher education minister to consider only CET Ranking as a parameter for admission into professional courses.

The schedule of the CET exam remains unchanged -- August 28, 29, and 30 -- and registrations for the same will begin on June 15. Each paper will carry 60 marks.

The department has relaxed the application criteria and allowed students who juts passed their second PUC examination to write their CET examination. Till the previous year, students of SC/ST/OBC category had to secure 45 per cent marks in their class 12 board exam.

With all the easing of entry for the examination, the department is expecting an addition of two lakh plus students seeking admission to degree courses. Narayana said that arrangements will be made to accommodate these students.

GFXCET Schedule

Maths & Biology - Aug 28

Physics & Chemistry - Aug 29

Kannada language test -- Aug 30

(NOTE: Kannada test is for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannada Candidates; those Kannadiga candidates of other states and border regions)