Karnataka: Manipal Institute of Technology cancels exams for B.Tech students after online outrage

Students will be assessed based on their internal assessment marks and performance of previous semester as a one time measure for the ongoing semester.

Published: 08th June 2021 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

MIT-Manipal campus, Manipal Institute of Technology

MIT campus in Manipal (Photo| Edex Live)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Manipal Instiute of Technology has decided to do away with examinations for its second, fourth, sixth, semester B.Tech students. This comes after an online outrage by students on social media platforms.

Students will be assessed based on their internal assessment marks and performance of previous semester as a one time measure for the ongoing semester. The prorating will be on similar lines as followed in the previous academic year 2019-20, as per university officials.

Students who want to apply for improvement of grades for theory courses can do so without an academic penalty through an online proctored examination scheduled from the first week of August. The better of the two grades will reflect in the gradesheet.

In a note to students, the institute joint director said that due to numerous requests received from students and parents, the university has decided to consider providing relief to students from appearing for the end semester examination of the ongoing semester.

