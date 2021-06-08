Karnataka to pump in Rs 1.5k crore to ramp up health infra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has now set a deadline of three months to ensure that 149 taluk and 19 district hospitals in Karnataka are upgraded and provided with maximum special health services. Deputy Chief Minister and State Covid-19 Task Force head Dr C N Ashwath Narayan told reporters on Monday that the state will be spending Rs 1,500 crore to ramp up health infrastructure to face a possible third wave of Covid-19. He spoke to the media after meeting the members of the Technical Advisory Committee.

“Of the estimated Rs 1,500 crore, Rs 800 crore will be spent on infrastructure, and the remaining towards salary expenses which will be recurring every year,” he said. Acknowledging the importance of genome sequencing labs, he said the state will set up seven such labs. He said Rs 20 crore will be spent to establish 10 more hospitals (five district hospitals and five medical college hospitals) to treat black fungus.

He also said that 4,000 doctors and 2-3 nurses for each doctor will be appointed. Diagnostic facilities will also be augmented across the state, he said, adding that each district hospital will have a minimum of 100 oxygenated beds (25 ICU beds with ventilators, 25 HDU beds and 50 normal oxygenated beds) and each taluk hospital will have a minimum of 25 oxygenated beds.

Meanwhile, 5,000 people who have met the criteria listed under the National Skill Commission for Covid management support will be trained, he said. Triaging centres will remain operational till people get at least one dose of vaccine, he added. “With regard to augmenting health facilities in BBMP limits, finding the required land is the big task... The BBMP Chief Commissioner has been asked to find suitable land within two weeks,” the DyCM said.

Other Key Decisions

To keep buffer stock of 5 lakh vials of Remdesivir

To procure drugs for treating black fungus

Integrated app linked with war rooms to monitor entire state’s Covid management with seamless information flow

To oxygenate 7,300 beds in medical college hospitals within 3 months

Medical college hospitals should have 20KL oxygen storage capacity

Approval to purchase

CT scanners for Shivamogga and Bidar