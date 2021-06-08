STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Private sector in Karnataka urge transparency in Covid vaccine supply

Meanwhile, Fortis Healthcare, in a statement, urged that the vaccine prices for the private sector be reviewed downwards to enable expansion of access.

Published: 08th June 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Covid 19 Vaccine

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While most of the major private hospitals in the state have welcomed the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on procurement and distribution of vaccines, they have, however, said that the service charge of Rs 150 is less. Also, the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) and biotech major Biocon have called for more transparency in allocation of vaccines to the states.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon, who has been advocating that the Central Government should have had two prices — one for the government and one for private institutions — welcomed the move to centralise procurement, but said that transparency in allocation is very important. “It is good to see that the Centre has decided to centralise procurement and provide vaccines free of cost to all state governments. However, it is important to maintain transparency in the allocation, supply and scheduling of vaccines to the states. I hope the states are prioritised on the basis of case load, test positivity rates and mortality rates,” she said.

However, Dr H M Prasanna, president of PHANA, pointed out, “Only a few hospitals with money and influence have got the vaccines. Nearly 90 per cent of small and medium hospitals have not been able to buy vaccines directly.”

Meanwhile, Fortis Healthcare, in a statement, urged that the vaccine prices for the private sector be reviewed downwards to enable expansion of access. The group said the government should consider a higher charge for off-site vaccination camps to enable expanded coverage.“We have taken several initiatives to make vaccination available at residential areas and workplaces, providing ease and convenience to senior citizens and corporate employees. Unfortunately, the cap on service charge at Rs 150 will not cover the additional costs incurred for such off-site vaccination camps which involve substantial costs like ambulance, transport, extra staff and doctor, plus TDS involved in many cases,” the statement said.

Agreeing that central procurement of the vaccine will strengthen the drive, Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals, said the Centre will have a lot more clout in dealing with the multinationals and in procurement of vaccines from others. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine Private sector Karnataka
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp