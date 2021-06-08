Private sector in Karnataka urge transparency in Covid vaccine supply

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While most of the major private hospitals in the state have welcomed the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on procurement and distribution of vaccines, they have, however, said that the service charge of Rs 150 is less. Also, the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) and biotech major Biocon have called for more transparency in allocation of vaccines to the states.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon, who has been advocating that the Central Government should have had two prices — one for the government and one for private institutions — welcomed the move to centralise procurement, but said that transparency in allocation is very important. “It is good to see that the Centre has decided to centralise procurement and provide vaccines free of cost to all state governments. However, it is important to maintain transparency in the allocation, supply and scheduling of vaccines to the states. I hope the states are prioritised on the basis of case load, test positivity rates and mortality rates,” she said.

However, Dr H M Prasanna, president of PHANA, pointed out, “Only a few hospitals with money and influence have got the vaccines. Nearly 90 per cent of small and medium hospitals have not been able to buy vaccines directly.”

Meanwhile, Fortis Healthcare, in a statement, urged that the vaccine prices for the private sector be reviewed downwards to enable expansion of access. The group said the government should consider a higher charge for off-site vaccination camps to enable expanded coverage.“We have taken several initiatives to make vaccination available at residential areas and workplaces, providing ease and convenience to senior citizens and corporate employees. Unfortunately, the cap on service charge at Rs 150 will not cover the additional costs incurred for such off-site vaccination camps which involve substantial costs like ambulance, transport, extra staff and doctor, plus TDS involved in many cases,” the statement said.

Agreeing that central procurement of the vaccine will strengthen the drive, Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals, said the Centre will have a lot more clout in dealing with the multinationals and in procurement of vaccines from others.