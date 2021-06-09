BJP committee to thrash out dissent, other grouses at meet

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With questions of a change in leadership being raised by sundry party leaders, the BJP is considering holding a coordination committee meeting after the lockdown is lifted next Monday. Party president Nalin Kumar Kateel told The New Indian Express that the BJP coordination committee will meet in about a week’s time, perhaps after June 14.

It may be recalled that with swift political developments, and increasing criticism against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the BJP had planned to constitute a state coordination committee about ten days ago. Asked about the committee, Kateel said, “The committee will have senior ministers from the state and Centre, Jagadish Shettar, DV Sadananda Gowda, Pralhad Joshi, KS Eshwarappa and others.’’

“There is much expectation that when the coordination committee meets, it will iron out serious differences within the party, address issues which have been raised, and lift the party’s image,” party general secretary Ravi Kumar said.

CM Yediyurappa, Nalin Kumar Kateel, party general secretaries Ravi Kumar, MLCs Ashwathnarayan, Siddaraj and Arun Kumar, cabinet ministers DyCM CN Ashwath Narayan, R Ashoka and Arvind Limbavali are said to make up the coordination committee. National General Secretary CT Ravi is also expected to be a part of the committee, besides state in-charge Arun Singh.

Ravi, who is on official tour to strengthen the party, said he will attend the meeting if he is in Bengaluru, or will participate virtually.The central leadership has reportedly directed the party to constitute the committee to streamline party functioning. Issues like the signature campaign proposed by CM’s Political Secretary M P Renukacharya are likely to be addressed. The meeting could be held on June 16 or 17, according to insiders.