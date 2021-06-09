BSY, Opposition leaders pay tributes to late minister CM Udasi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, visibly pained at the passing away of his good friend CM Udasi, stood in silence for two minutes during a meeting, as a mark of respect. He later visited the hospital to pay respects to the mortal remains of Udasi, accompanied by ministers Basavaraj Bommai, Jagadish Shettar and BDA chairman SR Vishwanath.

“He was a gentleman and a dynamic politician. The works he undertook as PWD minister are noteworthy. He was always committed to solving people’s problems and worked tirelessly for the betterment of society,’’ Yediyurappa said. Rajya Sabha MP and state incharge general secretary Arun Singh said, “He has served the party in many capacities and his work will always be remembered by the people.’’

Others who condoled Udasi’s death are BJP state unit president Nalin Kateel, National General Secretary CT Ravi, cabinet ministers and party legislators. Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, former CM HD Kumaraswamy, and Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Eshwar Khandre also condoled the passing on of Udasi.