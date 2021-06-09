CET in August, may apply for BSc admission too

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Higher Education Department is considering having the Common Entrance Test (CET) for all science-based courses, including B.Sc, and not just professional courses, for the upcoming academic year (2021-22), Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayana told reporters on Tuesday.An official from the department told TNIE that the plan is still in the discussion stage and is being explored.

The department has finalised that for all the professional courses - Agricultural science, pharmacy, veterinary, engineering, medical courses - only the CET marks, and not Class 12 marks (that was earlier given a 50 pc weightage) will be taken into account. This means that marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry Mathematics in CET will determine one’s admission to engineering courses.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had earlier asked the Higher Education Minister to consider only CET ranking as a parameter for admission to professional courses. The schedule of the CET exam remains unchanged — August 28, 29, and 30 — and registrations will begin on June 15. Each paper will carry 60 marks.

The department has allowed students who just passed their PUC II examination to write the CET examination. Till last year, students of SC, ST, OBC categories had to secure 45 per cent marks in their Class 12 board exam. With all the easing of entry for the CET, the department is expecting an additional two lakh-plus students seeking admission. Ashwath Narayana said arrangements will be made to accommodate these students.

Schedule

Maths & Biology: Aug 28

Physics & Chemistry: Aug 29

Kannada language test: Aug 30

(Kannada test is for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannada candidates)