CM launches aid scheme for street vendors, hawkers 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who has been meeting various stakeholders of Covid management via video conference, spoke to select ASHA workers from various districts on Tuesday. The Chief Minister thanked them for their services and assured all help, over and above the Rs 3000 one-time financial assistance announced as part of the economic relief package.

The interaction comes at a time when ASHA workers are complaining of not receiving their honorarium for months now. The Chief Minister also launched a scheme to provide Rs 2,000 financial assistance to street vendors and hawkers.

Around 2,16,439 street vendors registered under the Deendayal Antyodaya National Urban Livelihood scheme, are expected to benefit. A similar announcement was made last year as well, but only 1,91,684 street vendors received aid in their bank accounts. Yediyurappa said the money had been transferred to bank accounts linked to Aadhaar, and the process to link Aadhaar cards of the remaining beneficiaries to their bank accounts is under way.

“You have worked very hard in extremely dangerous and challenging conditions. As recognition for that selfless service, we announced a financial aid scheme for all Asha workers. All issues that concern you will be addressed,” Yediyurappa assured them.

ASHA workers recalled their experience in carrying out testing, vaccine hesitancy, creating awareness and fighting prejudice over Covid-19 care centres, and the effort it takes to convince rural masses about Covid-appropriate behaviour.