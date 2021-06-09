STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Udasi: Farmer-friendly politician who contributed to rural development

A person who had a good rapport with all, he was much sought after during political crises in both the Janata Dal and BJP. 

CM Udasi

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HAVERI: Six-time Hangal MLA and senior BJP leader CM Udasi, 85, passed away after a prolonged illness in Bengaluru. He was a prominent anti-Congress face since the 1980s, and built his politics around the Janata Parivar. With the Janata Parivar withering away, he found his future by becoming a staunch follower of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Udasi was a successful businessman, a gentleman and statesman, a soft-natured person but a tough taskmaster. A person who had a good rapport with all, he was much sought after during political crises in both the Janata Dal and BJP. His entry into politics was unexpected. He was Hangal municipal member during the municipality presidential election when the then MLA insulted him.

He took it as a challenge and entered politics. From the beginning, he was opposed to the Congress. In 1983, Udasi was elected as an independent MLA from Hangal, and supported the formation of the government along with 14 other independent MLAs. Later, he got associated with the Janata Dal and became a close aide of leaders like Ramakrishna Hegde and S R Bommai, a confidant of J H Patel, and was also PWD minister in Patel’s cabinet.

After Janata Dal, he joined BJP under the leadership of B S Yediyurappa. Shortly after, he became Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister. His contribution as PWD and RDPR minister are enormous, especially in the construction of roads. He was also instrumental in carving out Haveri district from erstwhile Dharwad district.Apart from political life, Udasi was interested in learning languages, and was fluent in seven languages. He recently learnt to write Urdu, while convalescing after a bypass surgery. 

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told TNIE that his relationship with Udasi dates back to his father’s (former CM S R Bommai) days. When Udasi was Dharwad district Janata Dal unit president, Bommai worked with him. “Udasi was my godfather in politics. He guided me through thick and thin, and was a major influencer. We have lost a great administrator and statesman,” said Bommai, and hoped that his son and three-time Haveri MP Shivakumar Udasi will fill his shoes. 

Udasi was also called a farmer-friendly politician, as he went fought for crop insurance for 15 years. He knew crop insurance policy thoroughly, and as a result, Haveri always got maximum share in crop insurance. Agriculture Minister B C Patil said Udasi was a very active person and great administrator. He hailed from a farming family, so he had lot of concern for farmers. His demise is a big loss to the party, state and Haveri district, Patil said.

