Govt questioned about registering on Seva Sindhu for compensation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The HC sought the government’s response on a plea questioning the submission of applications mandatorily through the Seva Sindhu portal to avail one-time compensation of Rs 2,000 announced for workers of the unorganised sector, as relief in view of the lockdown.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order after hearing a PIL filed by Domestic Workers’ Rights Union.

The government must ensure that all those who are eligible to receive this benefit must get it, the court added. It recording the announcement of the government that even domestic workers from other states working in Karnataka are eligible.