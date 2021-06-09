Insufficient evidence to show that children will be mainly infected during COVID-19 third wave: Karnataka minister

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said there was a lack of evidence that children will be predominantly infected during the possible third wave of COVID-19.

"Although it has been predicted that the next wave might impact children predominantly, there is no such evidence from other countries which have already undergone the third wave," Sudhakar said.

Even AIIMS, Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria had said there is no data, either from India or internationally, to show that children will be seriously infected in any next wave of COVID-19, he was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

The minister said 60-70 per cent of the children, who got infected and got admitted in hospitals during the second wave in India, had either co-morbidities or low immunity, and healthy children recovered with mild illness without need for hospitalisation.

"However, we are ensuring preparedness to protect our children," he added. The Health Minister's office had recently said that aimed at ensuring preparedness for a possible third wave of COVID-19, the state government has decided to set up pediatric wards in all district hospitals, and additional paediatricians and nursing staff will also be recruited wherever it is necessary.

On black fungus infections, Sudhakar said, 2,281 cases have been reported in the state.