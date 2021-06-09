STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka districts too will have expert panels to manage third Covid wave

Technical Expert Committees will guide the administration at the local level
 

Published: 09th June 2021 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

A vendor sets up shop during the lockdown relaxation hours in Dharwad on Tuesday

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure that rural parts of Karnataka are better prepared to tackle the third wave of the pandemic, the State Government has decided to set up Covid-19 Technical Expert Committees (TECs) in each district to provide technical guidance to the district administration.According to Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar, each of the committees is likely to have a team of five experts, who will work in tandem with the state’s Technical Advisory Committee. 

The district committee will consist of senior specialists in public health, district surveillance officers, pulmonologists, paediatricians, intensivists, obstetricians, microbiologists and surveillance medical officers of World Health Organisation (WHO) and other organisations. Also, a senior AYUSH physician will be part of it. One of them will be selected as chairperson and the District Health and Family Welfare Officer will be a special invitee. 

The committee members will meet once every 15 days and, if need be, more frequently. The decision to form the committees was taken to control the positivity rate in taluks and districts as well as to ensure that the pandemic doesn’t claim more lives.

“From the experience of two waves of Covid, we know that micro-planning is the key to ensuring that the third wave, anticipated between October and November, is not really a wave, but only a ripple with just a few cases. For this, there is a definite need to involve people working on the field in rural parts of the state,” said a senior officer from the Health Department.

The TEC will pursue the guidelines issued by the central and state governments, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), AIIMS, WHO and other organisations. It will also review the data at the district-level and compare it with other districts, state and country on a continual basis.

The committee will help the district administration by utilising the information obtained locally and facilitate public health actions and containment measures.“The district administration will then be guided to make decisions that are in consonance with the state and national guidelines,” a health officer said.

Constitution of Committees

Specialists from  public health
District surveillance officers
Pulmonologists
Paediatricians
Intensivists
Obstetricians
Microbiologists
Surveillance medical Officer-WHO and other organisations
AYUSH physician
District Health Officer asspecial invitee

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
third Covid wave Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp