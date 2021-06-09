STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC permits police to release vehicles which violated Covid norms, state to get Rs 9 crore

The court added that the amounts to be paid by the vehicle owners will be treated as deposits and the same can be appropriated towards payment of fine, if ultimately fine is imposed on the owners.

Published: 09th June 2021 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The seizure of vehicles for violating lockdown norms across Karnataka is likely to fetch the state exchequer over Rs 9 crore in revenue. On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court permitted jurisdictional police officers to release over 1.50 lakh vehicles to their owners, after verification of documents and deposition of money. 

A special division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar permitted police to release the vehicles. The amount fixed for release of vehicles is Rs 500 each for two-wheelers, Rs. 1,000 for three- and four-wheelers, and Rs 2,000 for other vehicles. This was in response to the application filed by the state government. According to statistics submitted to court, a total of 1,37,503 two-wheelers, 7,432 four-wheelers and 7,123 other vehicles were seized across the state by police. 

Noting that it is difficult to park a large number of vehicles, and judicial officers will be overburdened if owners are told to approach court for release of vehicles, the court said if persons claiming to be owners of the vehicles make an application to the jurisdictional police officers to grant custody of the vehicles, police officers can verify ownership and give custody of the vehicles.The court added that the amounts to be paid by the vehicle owners will be treated as deposits and the same can be appropriated towards payment of fine, if ultimately fine is imposed on the owners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Karnataka Covid norms
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp