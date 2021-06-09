STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Loyalists’ seek internal forum to raise concerns

After signature campaign move, MLAs want to discuss issues, wait eagerly for state in-charge Arun Singh’s visit

Published: 09th June 2021 04:37 AM

BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s statement that he would resign from his post, if asked by the BJP central leadership, seems to have set off a domino effect. Two days after Yediyurappa’s statement, other party MLAs and leaders have sought an internal forum to voice their concerns and complaints. While this isn’t the first time such a request has been made to the central leadership, MLAs who have criticised those making public statements and indulging in politicking, have strongly urged the central leadership to take note of the unusual party activities in Karnataka. 

“Remarks coming in media in last 3 days are not good in interest of party. Few comments of few people is not same as all MLAs & party workers. We can’t tell our opinion to media, request party leaders to provide us a platform to hear us (SIC)” tweeted Karkala MLA and BJP’s Chief Whip in Karnataka assembly Sunil Kumar, tagging Karnataka in-charge general secretary Arun Singh, National General Secretary CT Ravi and State unit chief Nalin Kumar Kateel. 

Sunil Kumar’s request for an internal meeting is said to be a demand from various leaders, including MLAs and party functionaries. Barely a few months ago, Kumar had written a letter to party leaders to convene a meeting and allow a platform to discuss issues. The previous letter was about lack of coordination between the government and State unit of the party, and how decisions on appointments to boards and corporations had left many in the party disappointed. 

Kumar’s demand came a day after CM’s political secretary MP Renukacharya claimed he was organising a signature campaign in support of Yediyurappa to continue as Chief Minister. “One should not assume that one MLA’s statement is the stance of all MLAs. Simply because someone makes statements in the media, it doesn’t mean it is the popular opinion. We have concerns that need to be conveyed to the central leadership,” said a leader who supports the demand for a forum. Sources in the party suggest they are eagerly waiting for Arun Singh’s visit to Karnataka to “criticise” the government, CM and their decisions.

