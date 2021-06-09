Siddaramaiah demands probe into alleged Mysuru land scam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has demanded that the state government order a probe by an independent agency into the alleged land scam that was a reason behind the public spat between two IAS officers in Mysuru, resulting in their transfer.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Congress leader blamed BJP MP Prathap Simha and former minister and JDS MLA Sa Ra Mahesh for the row between former Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and former Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) commissioner Shilpa Nag.

“Earlier, Simha was in favour of Sindhuri, but he opposed her after some time. These leaders are the main reason behind the tussle between these two IAS officers,” Rapping the two officers for talking to the media without permission, he said that transfer is not a punishment. “There is no administration. This is why the tussle has come out in the open,” he said.