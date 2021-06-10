STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After KIMS row, govt plans geo-fencing of doctors

Thereafter, a news channel conducted a sting operation and allegedly exposed some doctors skipping duty and practising outside.

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: After reports of some doctors at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) allegedly skipping work in the hospital and practising privately during duty hour, the State Government is actively thinking about introducing geo-fencing technology to ensure that doctors remain at the workplace, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Wednesday.

The issue of KIMS doctors, especially senior specialists, skipping duty to practise in private hospitals had come during Sudhakar’s visit last month. The minister had said that complaints regarding senior doctors, specialists and department heads not visiting the wards had come to his notice and most of the allegations were true. “Since they chose the profession by choice and but not by force, they should not deceive their conscience”, he had advised and also warned of strict action against erring doctors.

Thereafter, a news channel conducted a sting operation and allegedly exposed some doctors skipping duty and practising outside. This caused a furore among the doctors at KIMS and the doctors’ association urged the institute director Dr Ramalingappa Anatartani not to take action based on the sting operation, calling it a malicious campaign carried out to defame KIMS doctors. Following this, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil had sought a detailed report from the KIMS director.

On Wednesday, Minister Sudhakar said, “We are planning to install geo-fencing technology to ensure that doctors don’t skip duty hours. I have also instructed all hospitals to install CCTV cameras in all wards and ICU”.“I had expressed my dissatisfaction about the functioning of KIMS when I had visited Hubballi last week. I had ordered an inquiry and I have been told that the report is ready. As soon as I get the report, I will look into the matter and initiate legal action. There is no question of protecting anybody,” he added.

