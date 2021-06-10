BSY to visit his constituency Shikaripura this weekend

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has undertaken a tour of his home district Shivamogga and constituency Shikaripura this weekend. He will leave on Friday from HAL by helicopter, and proceed to Hassan where he will review development work, and reach Shikaripura by 1.30pm. There, he will again review taluk development work, and proceed by road to Shivamogga on Saturday afternoon to supervise progress of other works. He will return to Bengaluru on Sunday afternoon.

BJP State In-Charge General Secretary Arun Singh is expected to visit Karnataka next Wednesday to sort out differences in the party. With the Covid curfew due to be eased on Monday, critics are questioning the CM’s decision to visit his constituency when there are pressing matters at hand, and the unlock phases are to be debated. They say the CM’s presence is all-important in Bengaluru on these days.