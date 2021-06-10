STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Chamarajanagar oxygen tragedy: Panel office in Mysuru irks victims’ kin

Meanwhile, KPCC working president R Druvanarayana has urged the government to shift the camp office to Chamarajanagar.  

Published: 10th June 2021 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of family members of the Covid-19 patients who lost their lives owing to a lack of oxygen, grieve outside the Chamarajanagar District Hospital. (File photo| Udayashankar S, EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: The one-man commission, headed by Justice B A Patil, to probe the oxygen tragedy in Chamarajanagar district hospital that killed 24 Covid patients, has opened its camp office in Mysuru. Even after four days of opening the office at Jaladarshini guest house, no one has deposed before it due to the lockdown and ban on inter-district travel.

The commission had issued a statement that the camp office will function from June 5 and had appealed to victims and those connected with the tragedy to depose before it and present their case. According to officials, so far only telephonic inquiries have been conducted. Submissions can be made during office hours for 15 days starting from Tuesday.

But the move has not gone down well with the kin of the deceased as many are economically weak and do not have resources to reach the camp office in Mysuru. “How can I take my sister and her children to the Mysuru camp office when it is difficult to even manage two square meals?” asked Nallaraja Nayaka, brother of Jothi. He said Jothi is yet to recover from the death of her husband Siddanayaka in Bilasavadi.

Mahesh, a relative of Siddarajamma, another victim, said, “With two small kids and aged in-laws, Siddarajamma has taken up a labourer’s job after her husband died in the tragedy. She is also knocking on the doors of elected representatives and others, appealing to them to consider non-Covid patients who died due to lack of oxygen for relief. Why should they discriminate in death, when the cause is the same, the lack of oxygen?” he asked.Meanwhile, KPCC working president R Druvanarayana has urged the government to shift the camp office to Chamarajanagar.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chamarajanagar Mysuru oxygen shortage COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp