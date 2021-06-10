In Dakshina Kannada, fresh Covid cases dip, but TPR still worrisome

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Though the number of fresh Covid-19 cases are on the decline in Dakshina Kannada since the last few days, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) continues to be high, which is a cause for worry in view of the State Government’s announcement that the TPR should be less than 5 per cent to relax the lockdown.

The district has been seeing a daily TPR between 15 and 24 per cent over the last one week. Surprisingly, rural areas are witnessing more cases, forcing the authorities to shift their focus. Zilla Panchayat CEO Kumara said that of the over 7,000 active cases in the district, over 3,800 cases are from rural areas. He attributed the rise in rural ares to a huge influx of people back home from cities.

To bring down the cases in rural areas, the authorities have brought in a slew of measures like increasing containment zones, banning weddings and other social gatherings, conducting awareness programmes among people, etc. “We have declared villages that have more than 50 active cases as containment zones and banned weddings and other events there. The situation is being monitored every day through video-conferencing,” the ZE CEO futher said.