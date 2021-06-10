STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

In Dakshina Kannada, fresh Covid cases dip, but TPR still worrisome

The district has been seeing a daily TPR between 15 and 24 per cent over the last one week.

Published: 10th June 2021 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel stop motorists during curfew on BC Road in Mangaluru | Express

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Though the number of fresh Covid-19 cases are on the decline in Dakshina Kannada since the last few days, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) continues to be high, which is a cause for worry in view of the State Government’s announcement that the TPR should be less than 5 per cent to relax the lockdown.

The district has been seeing a daily TPR between 15 and 24 per cent over the last one week. Surprisingly, rural areas are witnessing more cases, forcing the authorities to shift their focus. Zilla Panchayat CEO Kumara said that of the over 7,000 active cases in the district, over 3,800 cases are from rural areas. He attributed the rise in rural ares to a huge influx of people back home from cities.

To bring down the cases in rural areas, the authorities have brought in a slew of measures like increasing containment zones, banning weddings and other social gatherings, conducting awareness programmes among people, etc. “We have declared villages that have more than 50 active cases as containment zones and banned weddings and other events there. The situation is being monitored every day through video-conferencing,” the ZE CEO futher  said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dakshina Kannada COVID 19 TPR
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp